Monday, Feb. 22
BHM art contest: The Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the V.I. Council on the Arts are hosting a Black History Month Art contest with the theme “Heroes and Heroines from the USVI.”
Artists have until Feb. 22 to submit art work on standard-sized 22 X 28 poster board. It can be decorated with pen, crayons, water colors, felt tip markers, fabric, photography, computer graphics, pictures from magazines or any mixture of above.
Winners will received a gift certificate for use toward art supplies — $150 for first place; $75 for second and $50 for third.
On St. Thomas, drop off submissions at VICA’s office.
