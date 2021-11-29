Territorywide
Today
Board of Elections: Board of Elections will meet at 2 p.m. online. For more details, call 340-773-1021 on St. Croix or 340-774-3107 on St. Thomas.
Wednesday
GERS: The Government Employees’ Retirement System will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday online.
Daily
Alcoholics Anonymous: Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily on St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For more information, call 340-690-5283 or visit aavirginislands.org.
