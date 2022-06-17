St. Croix
Today
GERS meets: The Government Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The MEETING ID — 890 6170 4679; PASSCODE – 579900.
Tuesday
VIPA meets: The V.I. Port Authority Board will meet at 10 a.m. in its conference room at Rohlsen Airport. The public is invited to attend via Zoom.
St. John
Today
VIPA lot: The V.I. Port Authority parking lot in Cruz Bay will be closed beginning today through July 15 for the Division of Festivals to host the Festival Village. After the festival, the lot will be cleaned and striped.
St. Thomas
Saturday
UVI board: The University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. via Zoom.
Wednesday
Housing board: The V.I. Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. on St. Croix via teleconference. For meeting call-in information, please call 340-715-7326.
Tortola
Monday
Public hearings: Residents of Districts 4 and 5 are invited to participate in meetings, beginning today, on recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry Report at 5:30 p.m. at Stoutt High School tent.
- Tuesday, June 21, 6:30 p.m. at The Watch House
Wednesday, June 22, 5:30 p.m. at Althea Scatliffe Primary School
