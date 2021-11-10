St. Croix
Thursday
Veterans Day: The Veterans Affairs Office will host a ceremony to honor Angel Diaz Jr. at 9 a.m. adjacent to LaReine Chicken Shack. For more information, contact Veterans Affairs at 340-774-8387.
St. Thomas
Thursday
Veterans Day: The Veterans Affairs Office will host a ceremony to honor Milford Thibou Jr. at 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Reichhold Center for the Arts. For more information, contact Veterans Affairs at 340-774-8387.
Territorywide
Daily
Alcoholics Anonymous: Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily territorywide. For information, call 340-690-5283 or visit aavirginislands.org.
