St. Croix
Thursday
Town Hall: St. Croix Foundation for Community Development in partnership with other agencies to include Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism Inc. and St. Croix Environmental Association will host Part II of a series of virtual town hall-style meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/engage-vi-environmental-town-hall-tickets-153862204997.
GERS meets: The Government Employees’ Retirement System will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday via Zoom. The meeting will be streamed live on Youtube. To join use Meeting ID 839 6550 1389 with Passcode 079637 or dial 301-715-8592.
St. Thomas
Thursday
WAPA meets: The Governing Board of the V.I. Water and Power Authority will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Territorywide
Friday and Aug. 20
Workshop: The Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the V.I. Council on the Arts will hold a series of virtual “How to Apply” workshops ahead of a grant deadline at www.facebook.com/ViCouncilOnTheArts beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday. A workshop will also be held on Aug. 20. For details call 340-774-5984 on St. Thomas or 340-773-3075 on St. Croix.
