St. Croix
Thursday
Casino hearing: The V.I. Casino Control Commission will hold a hearing at 9:30 a.m. at its Orange Grove headquarters to discuss violations for AK Chandling and Supplies, and Grapetree Shores Inc.; a status update on Divi Resort hotel room renovations; and repairs and Caravelle Hotel and Casino request for a compliance extension for the required banquet space at the facility.
St. John
Wednesday
Town hall: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach along with representatives from V.I. Police Department, Public Works, Planning and Natural Resources, and Licensing and Consumer Affairs will meet with St. John residents at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Franklin Powell Park in Cruz Bay. Participants must wear masks and social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.
St. Thomas
Thursday
Savan meeting: Community Action Now, Sen. Dwayne M. DeGraff and Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White will meet with Savan residents at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Romeo Malone Community Center to provide updates on the community’s basketball court, a neighborhood mural as well as an update from the Army Corps of Engineers on the Savan Gut Project.
Territorywide
July 30 and Aug. 20
Workshop: The Department of Planning and Natural Resources and V.I. Council on the Arts, in partnership with the Property and Procurement Department, will hold a series of virtual “How to Apply” workshops ahead of its grant deadline. Workshops will be held at www.facebook.com/ViCouncilOnTheArts/ beginning at 5:30 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 20.
Information on obtaining a DUNS number, SAM.gov registration, budget development and writing a good grant narrative will be discussed. For details call 340-774-5984 on St. Thomas or 340-773-3075 on St. Croix.
Tortola
Today through Saturday
Mass vaccination: The Protect Each Other Vaccination Drive-thru will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Saturday. Individuals must be 18 and older and provide a government identification such as a driver’s license or National Health Insurance card. In addition to the mass vaccination, the Iris Penn Smith, Theresa Smith Blyden, Nurse Iris O’Neal Medical Centre, North Sound, Rosalia Smith and Jost Van Dyke community clinics are offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointments.
