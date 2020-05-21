Virgin Islands
Rotary raffle: This year’s car raffle — a 2020 Ford Eco Sport — by Rotary St. Thomas II has been postponed until Aug. 29. Tickets will be sold by Rotarians until the drawing at 1 p.m. at Tutu Park Mall. For the last 20 years, the raffle has raised funds to benefit senior citizens centers, University of the Virgin Islands scholarships, Addelita Cancryn Junior High School, MATCHCOUNTS competition and the Bethlehem House soup kitchen among others.
In addition to the winner, nine other prizes will be awarded including a Caribbean Cruise for two, donated by WICO; three nights for two at Bolongo Bay Resort; $500 in cash from Merchant’s Bank; $350 in cash from Low Maintenance Construction; dinner for two at Amalia Café and French Quarter Bistro; a pearl necklace and earrings; and dinner gift certificate from Sabroso.
The raffle tickets also contain special discounts, now extended to Aug. 31, from a variety of businesses. For tickets and additional information email rotaryraffle2020@gmail.com.
