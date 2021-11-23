Territorywide
Today
EDA meets: The Economic Development Authority will hold a decision meeting on applications and client compliance via Zoom. Individuals are invited to join the meeting. For details email info@usvieda.org.
Wednesday
School closures: Public schools will be closed for staff development. Schools will also be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Classes resume Nov. 29.
St. Croix
Today
CZM meets: The Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Coastal Zone Management Committee will hold a decision meeting on a request from Luis Hospital at 4 p.m. via Zoom. A public hearing on a request from the V.I. Port Authority relative to Rohlsen Airport expansion will also be held. Meeting ID: 831 7349 3940. Passcode: 153880.
Thursday
Thanksgiving lunch: The Women’s Fellowship of Herrnhut Moravian Church will host a “Take Out Only” Thanksgiving Day luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. The luncheon is open to the entire community. Call 340-775-3255 for more information.
List your event
To have your event included in the Community Calendar, email The Daily News at notices@dailynews.vi.