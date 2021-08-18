Tortola
Today
District 7 meeting: Residents of District 7 are invited to a district meeting at 6 p.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy. Residents will be given an update from District 7 Representative Natalio Wheatley. Attendees are asked to adhere to standard safety protocols. The meeting will also broadcast live on Facebook via the District 7 United Facebook group.
Territorywide
Friday
Workshop: The Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the V.I. Council on the Arts will hold a virtual “How to Apply” workshops ahead of a grant deadline at www.facebook.com/ViCouncilOnTheArts beginning at 5:30 p.m. For details, call 340-774-5984 on St. Thomas or 340-773-3075 on St. Croix.
St. Thomas
Saturday
Dominoes tournament: Socialize in Paradise will host a night of competitive dominoes beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Pie Hole in Frenchtown.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
V.I. Port Authority meeting: The V.I. Port Authority’s Board of Governors will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, in person, on St. Thomas at the VIPA Administrative Building’s conference room on the third floor. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required to attend the meeting. The public is invited to view the meeting via Zoom.
St. Croix
Saturday
Snorkel clinic: St. Croix Environmental Association will hold a free Community Snorkel Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon at Cane Bay. The goal is to increase appreciation for the marine habitat through recreation. SEA will provide snorkel gear and instruction. For details call 340-773-1989 or email infor.atsea@gmail.com.
Tortola
Wednesday
District 7 meeting: Residents of District 7 are invited to the next district meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of God of Prophecy. Residents will be given an update from District 7 Representative Natalio Wheatley. Attendees are asked to adhere to standard safety protocols. The meeting will also broadcast live on Facebook via the District 7 United Facebook group.
List your event
To have your event included in the Community Calendar, email notices@dailynews.vi.