St. Croix
ThursdayCZM hearing: The St. Croix Coastal Zone Management Committee is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
St. John
SaturdayCoral Bay Council: The Coral Bay Community Council will hold a two-hour town-hall style meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Oasis Event Center in Coral Bay. Public Works Commissioner Derek A. Gabriel will be in attendance to discuss road projects, among the agenda items. Food and beverages will be served. For more information call 340-776-2099.
St. Thomas
ThursdayWAPA board: The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s regularly scheduled monthly board meeting will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday via video conference on St. Thomas Al Cohen Conference Room and Sunny Isle Business Office Conference Room, 2{sup}nd{/sup} Floor.
EDA board: The Economic Development Authority will hold a decision meeting for the V.I. Economic Development Bank and the Enterprise Zone commission, on application and compliance matters beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.
PSC meets: The Public Services Commission will meet beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 via Zoom from its Barbel Plaza office.
Territorywide
Alcoholics Anonymous: Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily on St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas. For information, call 340-690-5283 or visit aavirginislands.org.
