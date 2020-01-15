St. Croix
Thursday
Casino Commission: The V.I. Casino Control Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at its Estate Orange Grove office. Representatives of Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino will provide updates on repairs and renovations as well as its request for a casino hotel extension. VIGL will petition for an increase in slot games as well as an operation certificate and permanent Class IV casino license.
Archaeological Society: The St. Croix Archaeological Society and the Friends of St. Croix USVI National Parks will host Kaare Lund Rasmussen, professor of archaeology with the Department of Physics and Chemistry at the University of Southern Denmark, at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Williams Library. Rasmussen will present a paper on archaeological works on St. Croix.
Art Thursday: Downtown Christiansted will come alive from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday with galleries and shops showing the works of artists and jewelry makers.
Friday
Ordination service: The City of Refuge Worship Center Inc. invites residents to attend an ordination service confirming the call of deacons and five-fold ministers and the unveiling of a sacred vessel at 7 p.m. Friday in Barren Spot. For details call Joyce O’Reilly at 340-643-4588.
Sunset Jazz: Bring a blanket or beach chair and enjoy live entertainment with Sunset Jazz performers beginning at 6 p.m. Friday near Buddhoe Park.
St. John
Tuesday and Thursday
Park volunteers: Friends of V.I. National Park seeks volunteers to help clean up hiking trails, historical sites and beaches on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meet at 8 a.m. at the park maintenance area next to Mongoose Junction. Work routinely ends at 2 p.m. Tools, gloves, water and transportation provided. Email mgestwick@friendsvinp.org.
St. Thomas
Today
Port Authority: The V.I. Port Authority board will meet at 9 a.m. today for a special meeting at its Crown Bay Center office.
Thursday
Art exhibit: A group photography exhibit will be on display beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday until midnight at SevenMinusSeven gallery. The exhibit includes the works of several local art photographers. For details call 340-643-2260.
List your event
To have your event included in the Community Calendar, email notices@dailynews.vi.