St. Croix
Sunday
Daddy’s Day Out: Parents, and fathers in particular, are invited to a fund day with their kids from noon to 6 p.m. at the Agriculture Fair Grounds in Estate Lower Love.
St. Thomas
Today
Halloween Jamboree: Tutu Park Mall will hold a Halloween Jamboree hosted by Shayla Solomon, with music by DJ Iggy and treats from Melissa Williams of By Invite. The event, held from noon to 2 p.m., will also feature games and a costume parade.
Trunk or Treat: Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy will hold a haunted house drive-thru from 6 to 8:30 tonight.
Masks will be required, costumes are encouraged and participants are to remain in cars. There will be a small fee. For details visit pta@vimsia.org.
Territorywide
Alcoholics Anonymous: Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily territorywide. For information call 340-690-5283 or visit aavirginislands.org.
