St. Croix
Wednesday
Lottery dealers: Lottery Director Raymond Williams will meet with lottery dealers at 5:30 p.m. at Lajolie Sion Farm Shopping Center to discuss new opportunities. For more information call 778-6360.
St. Thomas
Today
Lottery dealers: V.I. Lottery Director Raymond Williams will meet with lottery dealers at 5:30 p.m. today at Burger Max to discuss new opportunities. For more information call 774-2502.
Thursday
WAPA board: The V.I. Water and Power Authority Board will bee viz Zoom beginning at 9:30 a.m. at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
Friday
Dry goods cargo: Dry goods only cargo for Antigua & Barbuda and Montserrat will be picked up starting today through July 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Pricemart parking lot in time for summer carnival.
Territorywide
Alcoholics Anonymous: Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily on St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas. For information, call 340-690-5283 or visit aavirginislands.org.
List your event
To have your event included in The Virgin Islands Daily News Community Calendar, email notices@ dailynews.vi.