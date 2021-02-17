ST. THOMAS — The Public Works Department is advising the public that Island Roads began milling and paving at Nisky Center’s traffic intersection this week. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This area of major construction work is expected to be completed by March 1. During this time, single-lane and full-lane closures will be implemented. The department is urging motorists and pedestrians to adhere to all traffic controls and respect signals from on-site flaggers.
The estimated cost of the project is $2.8 million.