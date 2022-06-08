DPNR announces closure of queen conch season
The territory’s annual queen conch season closed June 1 for both the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John districts, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources announced recently.
Harvesting of queen conch is prohibited from June 1 through Oct. 31, and the possession of queen conch is prohibited from June 15 through Oct. 31, according to a DPNR press release.
Seasonal harvest closures conserve fished populations and help sustain and improve the fisheries of the Virgin Islands. The conch season will reopen on Nov. 1, and will remain open until midnight May 31, 2023, or until the 50,000 lb. quota per district is reached, whichever comes first, according to the press release.
DPNR also reminded the public that harvesting or possession of mutton and lane snapper are prohibited territorywide from April 1 to June 30.
For more information about queen conch or other fishing regulations, contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife at 773-1082 in St. Croix and 775-6762 in St. Thomas or the Division of Environmental Enforcement at 773-5774 in St. Croix and 774-3320 in St. Thomas.
Annual meetings for fishers set for next week
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources will hold its annual preregistration meetings for St. Thomas-St. John commercial fishers Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Turnbull Regional Library auditorium on St. Thomas.
The St. Croix meeting is slated for Friday, June 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at La Reine Fish Market.
Fishers are urged to bring any missing commercial catch reports for the 2021-2022 fishing year. Fishers will not be able to renew their licenses until all commercial catch reports are submitted and are deemed compliant.
For more information or questions, contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife at DFWelectronic@usiv.onmicrosoft.com or 340-773-1082.