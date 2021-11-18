Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol announced Wednesday that the Talking Books library will host the Book Club with Nina Garcia at 10 a.m. Friday at the Regional Library for the Blind and Physically Challenged in Christiansted, St. Croix.
This month’s book club selection is “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.
Community participation in the book club discussion is welcomed. For more information, contact Amy Patrice DeSorbo, territorial director at 340-718-2250 or email amy.desorbo@dpnr.vi.gov.