The several possible themes for the four Sundays of Advent are not necessarily fixed but nevertheless should echo the core theology of the season and, at the same time, address the pastoral needs of the religious community.
So it is that I hypothesized, in my Nov. 28, 2020, column for Advent 1, that an appropriate thematic array that might be well for me but not necessarily for you could consist of the following:
• Advent 1, with a solemn and sacred purple candle for Hope that with time and effort matures into Faith.
• Advent 2, with another solemn and sacred purple candle, this time for Peace in the form of personal contentment, and acceptance of and often by all abroad.
• Advent 3, with a pink candle for Joy (hence the term “Rejoice,” or in Latin, “Gaudete,” Sunday) calling to mind not the wearisome, ultimately self-destructive excesses common in the celebrations of the ancient Greeks and Romans, but instead, happiness “deep down.” It is a personal joy in God’s forgiveness of us, and in our forgiveness of others, eschewing grudges and the inevitable associated unhappiness.
• Advent 4, with another solemn and sacred purple candle, in this case calling to mind the all-important Divine Love, universal and unconditional that we find at the heart of the ministry of the one whose “Nativity” we will soon celebrate.
• Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, with a single white candle, in the center of all the Advent values and corresponding candle colors symbolizing the coming of Jesus the Christ (the anointed one), our Savior and much-needed Messiah and undefiled Redeemer of all who heed him in our living faith.
— The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., J.D., LL.D., D. Min., K.St.J, is Washington National Cathedral Priest Scholar and Chaplain, and he previously served churches in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands