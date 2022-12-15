All-Island Holiday Party to return Saturday
The 19th Annual All-Island Holiday Party will take place in Mongoose Junction on Saturday, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is hosted by The Sun Dog Cafe and the Mongoose Merchants Association.
The All-Island Holiday Party, known as “the prom,” has its roots in trying to rebuild the community after Hurricane Marilyn in 1995, and through the years has become a social highlight for many full-time residents and a homecoming for many seasonal residents. The event offers an opportunity to dress up and celebrate the holidays in the courtyards of Mongoose Junction with friends new and old amid holiday cheer and festive decorations.
Music will be performed by St. John’s own imPROMtu band led by Lauren and Bo Magnie with many special guests, performing in the center courtyard from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sun Dog Cafe will provide a buffet of hors d’oeuvres. St. John Photo Booth will be on hand to take pictures and to award “prom king” and “prom queen” awards. Cash bars will be available. This event is for adults only, no pets or children. Attire is island fancy.
Fundraiser for resident facing health issues Dec. 20
The community is invited to a fundraiser for resident Leslie McKibben, who is facing health issues, Dec. 20 at Salty Mongoose in Coral Bay. The event’s time has not yet been determined, and those interested in attending should check FlyAway Charters’ or Salty Mongoose’s Facebook page for that information once it’s been decided. The winner of a raffle prize package including five nights at Reef Madness villa, a half-day charter with Flyaway Charters, $125 in Lime Out gift tokens, $100 gift card to Beach Bum, $50 gift card to Jolly Dog, photo shoot with Island Media Co., and a gift card to Skinny Legs, will be announced at the event. To purchase raffle tickets, which are $25 apiece or five for $100, send payment and your contact info to @Leslie-McKibben on Venmo or leslie@kidsnightin.com on PayPal, or mail a check to 9901 Emmaus St., St. John, VI 00830.