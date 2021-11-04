The St. John Historical Society will resume its monthly membership meetings Nov. 23 with a discussion with Dr. Carlyle G. Corbin on the territory’s political status and the implications for the Virgin Islands’ position as an organized but unincorporated territory of the United States.
Corbin will discuss the previous five attempts at crafting a Constitution and compare how other territories have addressed the status issue.
Corbin is an international adviser on governance, senior analyst in the global Dependency Governance Analytical Group, and designer of the Self-Governance Indicators diagnostic tool. He coordinated with the U.S. Virgin Islands external affairs program under five Virgin Islands governors and represented the territorial government in various United Nations bodies and Caribbean organizations.
Corbin was a member of the USVI Commission on Status and Federal Regulations, and secretary-general of the Inter-Virgin Islands Council between the British Virgin Islands and USVI. He also served as a UN expert on governance and as adviser to various Caribbean and Pacific governments on political status evolution, and he has been a visiting lecturer at the University of Guam where he introduced the Dependency Governance Studies academic curriculum and conducted that territory’s first self-governance assessment. Corbin lectures globally on dependency governance studies.
Should there be a sixth constitutional convention? If not, what are the ramifications to the support currently received as a territory? What are the options? Join the SJHS on Zoom Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. as the topics of current political status, the possibility of annexation with Puerto Rico, and other discussions concerning choices for self-governance are explored. Use Zoom meeting ID 837 1465 1439. The passcode is 045698.
To pay SJHS dues for the 2022 season or to make a donation or learn more about the organization, visit www.stjohnhistoricalsociety.org. A check can also be mailed to PO box 1256, St. John, V.I. 00831.