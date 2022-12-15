A bill introduced by V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett directing the Secretary of the Interior to install a plaque at the peak of Ram Head commemorating the 1733 slave rebellion has passed the House. The bill must now be taken up and passed by the Senate before it goes to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

“During the 1733 rebellion, numerous rebels — revolutionaries —gave their lives in the vicinity of the peak of Ram Head rather than allow themselves to be recaptured,” Plaskett said in a prepared statement. “This is why the peak of Ram Head trail is an appropriate location to commemorate the islandwide slave rebellion — part of the abolition movement in the Western Hemisphere.”