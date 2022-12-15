A bill introduced by V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett directing the Secretary of the Interior to install a plaque at the peak of Ram Head commemorating the 1733 slave rebellion has passed the House. The bill must now be taken up and passed by the Senate before it goes to the president’s desk to be signed into law.
“During the 1733 rebellion, numerous rebels — revolutionaries —gave their lives in the vicinity of the peak of Ram Head rather than allow themselves to be recaptured,” Plaskett said in a prepared statement. “This is why the peak of Ram Head trail is an appropriate location to commemorate the islandwide slave rebellion — part of the abolition movement in the Western Hemisphere.”
The bill includes language showing the importance of the plaque to help acknowledge and amplify current work to uncover and disseminate knowledge about the territory’s history, Plaskett continued.
“Currently, there is no public acknowledgement of what happened in the 18th century on St. John, and unlike elsewhere on the island, the Ram Head trail contains very little to no signage about the historic significance of the location or the rich history of the people of St. John generally,” the delegate to Congress stated. “A plaque at the peak of the trail would appropriately commemorate the rebellion and raise awareness of the significance of the location. While the National Park Service would decide on the aesthetic details and location of the plaque, the memorial must contain important facts about the slave rebellion, a mention of the notable collective suicide that occurred in the vicinity of Ram Head, and the overall significance of the island-wide rebellion to the history of St. John, the Virgin Islands, the United States, and the African diaspora.”