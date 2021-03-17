Hospital Street to close this week for repaving work
To facilitate the repaving of Hospital Street in downtown Christiansted, St. Croix, the roadway will be closed to vehicular traffic today, Thursday, and Friday, according to the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The repaving work is part of the Christiansted Waterline Rehabilitation Project, which, once completed, will improve the quality and reliability of the water delivery system in Christiansted.
— Daily News Staff