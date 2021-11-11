St. John School of the Arts will host its first poet in residence, Jodie Hollander, from Sunday to Nov. 20 with a number of events planned for both children and adults.
Hollander has had an extensive career in teaching creative writing to children and adults around the world. She will be teaching ekphrastic poetry workshops, which uses the experience of looking at art or creating art to inspire the participants’ writing.
Help welcome Hollander with a reception at 5 p.m. Sunday at the SJSA, where she will give a reading of one of her poems.
Then on Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hollander will host the Poetry and Art Workshop for adults at SJSA. There is a $10 fee for this workshop.
On Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the arts school, Katia Moltisanti will lead children ages 8 and up in a free-painting style art session before Hollander extends the creative journey into finding words to express their art-making experience.
Hollander will also give classes to Gifft Hill School elementary students through SJSA’s in-school programs.
To sign up for the Nov. 19 or Nov. 20 workshop, email info@stjohnschoolofthearts.org.
Hollander is originally from Milwaukee and was raised in a family of classical musicians. She studied poetry in England, and her poems have appeared in journals such as “The Poetry Review,” “The Yale Review,” “PN Review,” “The Dark Horse,” “The New Criterion,” “The Rialto,” “Verse Daily,” “The Best Australian Poems of 2011,” and “The Best Australian Poems of 2015.”
She is the recipient of a Fullbright Fellowship in South Africa, a National Endowment for the Humanities grant in Italy, a Hawthornden Fellowship in Scotland, and she attended the MacDowell Colony in 2015. Her debut publication, “The Humane Society,” was released with Tall-Lighthouse (London) in 2012, and her full-length collection, “My Dark Horses,” is published with Liverpool University Press (Pavilion Poetry). She lives in Fort Collins, Colo.