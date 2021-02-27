𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗻𝗲-𝗭𝗮𝗵𝗻 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 virtual m𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼r 𝟰 𝗽.𝗺. 𝗔𝗦𝗧 (𝟯 𝗽.𝗺. 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻) on Sunday.
The service, hosted by the St. Thomas Reformed Church, will celebrate the lives of the Daniel Yannone, Neisha Zahn and Tyler Yannone --- three remarkable people who were loved so dearly.
Seating in the sanctuary is reserved for immediate family members. STRC strongly encourages people to organize “satellite sanctuaries” to watch, worship, grieve and celebrate with family, close friends and coworkers.
The service will be livestreamed to STRC's Facebook page. Please contact mail@stthomasreformedchurch.org with further inquiries.
Non Facebook users can go to: www.facebook.com/stthomasreformedchurch/live and watch and it will be available on our YouTube channel as well to be viewed any time.