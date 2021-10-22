Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach announced Thursday that the St. Croix Tax Assessor’s Office in Frederiksted — located at Lagoon Street Commercial Bldg. No. 1 — will be temporarily closed today due to a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Regular business hours are scheduled to resume Monday. The public will be notified of any changes.
Sanitization and COVID-19 mitigation protocols have been activated, and all staff have been notified and persons identified as close contacts will be tested prior to their return to work, according the news release issued by Roach’s office.
The Christiansted Tax Assessor’s Office will remain open with regular business hours on Friday. For immediate assistance, please contact 340-773-6449.