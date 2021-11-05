ST. JOHN — Residents are sure to be tickled pink by the new garbage receptacles in Franklin Powell Sr. Park.
The V.I. Waste Management Authority donated six bins to the V.I. Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation, which oversees the Cruz Bay park.
Four of the trash bins have been placed in the park. Garbage bins that were previously in place at points throughout the park were moved behind the gazebo in response to an overuse of the bins by people exiting the ferry, and to prevent homeless people from making a mess of the receptacles, according to a news release.
“The garbage cans were front and center, so every day, garbage was all over the place,” said Elroy Hill, the St. John deputy director for Parks and Recreation. “We moved the cans to one central area in the back. Homeless people were turning over the garbage cans all the time.”
The new pink bins are secured to trees and signposts with bungee cords, making them difficult to tip over. Hill said his agency will maintain the cans, including emptying the garbage seven days a week.
The other two pink garbage bins will be placed at the Cruz Bay tennis courts and the Pine Peace basketball court. A portion of the bins’ purchase proceeds will fund local cancer support organizations, according to the news release.
“It’s a quick solution to something people have been complaining about,” Alice Krall, Waste Management’s special assistant to the executive director, said. “The bins are there permanently. They’re easy to move and they hold a lot.”
The pink bins are also available for purchase at $70 apiece at the Susannaberg Transfer Station, with a percentage of the proceeds going to local cancer support.
“We’re so appreciative to have these cans donated by Waste Management,” Hill said.