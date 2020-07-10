ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. joined other local officials this week in remembering renowned St. Croix educator Ruth H. Beagles for her passion, devotion and prowess as both a teacher and an administrator.
Her son, John Beagles, confirmed her death on Monday evening, when contacted by The Daily News.
The Beagles’ matriach, during her long and influential career, is said to have worked tirelessly towards advancing education in the Virgin Islands.
“Her dedication and love for our community will remain documented in our written history, including her distinguished service as secretary to the 4th Constitutional Convention of the USVI and as a valued member on the governing boards of a number of well-known organizations,” Bryan said in a released statement. “Undoubtedly, we have been greatly enriched by the life work of Ruth Harrigan Beagles.”
Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr., remembered Beagles fondly, noting that she “was a progressive leader who was certainly ahead of her time.”
“Dr. Beagles made her mark on our community through her leadership and advocacy in education. At every level of education – from elementary to college – Dr. Beagles stressed the importance of academic excellence, civics, community engagement and pride,” he said.”
Francis, in a released statement, said Beagles mentored younger generations of educators by “generously sharing the knowledge and experiences gained during her lifetime.”
“She was a master of her craft. Dr. Beagles will be remembered as a woman who led by example and inspired others to do the same. We grieve her loss and offer our prayers to her family during this time of bereavement,” he said.
Sen. Alicia Barnes recalled the inspiration that Beagles was to her.
“I am deeply saddened by the recent passing of Dr. Ruth Beagles, a lifelong educator and champion of learning” Barnes said when reached. “This is indeed a loss to St. Croix and the Virgin Islands community. Dr. Beagles nurtured a generation, and on a personal note, was one of the persons who inspired me to attend Hampton University. She will be deeply missed.”
After graduating from Christiansted High School, Beagles pursued her future career in education — receiving a bachelor of science in elementary education, a master of arts in speech education, and an education doctorate in Educational Leadership.
“Her pursuit of excellence in academia and her legacy as a key figure in the Virgin Islands educational system will never be forgotten. Bryan said, noting that in addition earning her various academic degrees, Beagles was also awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of the Virgin Islands in 2015.
He noted that as teacher in both private and public schools, Beagles strove to enhance each student’s educational experience through hard work and commitment.
“Dr. Beagles is undoubtedly one of the Virgin Islands’ leading exemplars in promoting educational excellence and academic achievement. She was widely respected for the breadth and depth of her knowledge about education and her commitment to the educational outcomes of Virgin Islands students,” he said.
Beagles was also a prominent administrator who became the first principal of the Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School on St. Croix. Carlos McGregor, St. Croix insular superintendent, told The Daily News that Beagles was his first-grade principal.
“My desire to one day become a principal grew from my love and admiration for her,” said McGregor, a longtime principal at Elena Christian Junior High School prior to taking on his latest post in the Bryan administration. “Dr. Harrigan-Beagles has left an undeniable mark on my life and career, and that of many St. Croix families and professionals in the Department of Education.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens remembered Beagles as an icon of the territory’s education system and “a remarkable human being.”
“She was one of those community elders who walked softly but carried a big stick. She got things done and worked tirelessly in the best interest of our community for decades,” he said. “She has impacted hundreds of lives in her years as a teacher, principal and community leader. I pray all who mourn her loss are comforted by the grace of the Almighty God.”