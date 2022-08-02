ST. CROIX – Dr. Kisha Christian, owner of St. Croix’s Neighborhood Pharmacy is adding to her list of milestones.
Christian was recently awarded the Ken Wurster Community Leadership Award from Cardinal Health at the annual Retail Business Conference.
According to the press release, Neighborhood Pharmacy is the first nominee and award recipient from the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Christian accepted the award during a conference held in Las Vegas from July 16-18, 2022.
The Ken Wurster Award was created in honor of Ken Wurster, a Tampa, Fla. independent pharmacist who died in 2008, and it recognizes an independent pharmacist for outstanding contributions to their community.
“The team at Neighborhood Pharmacy is a responsive and flexible community partner, who believes in service above self,” the release stated.
Further, it noted that Neighborhood Pharmacy received praise for its partnerships with various local partners, charities, and government agencies “to make a positive social impact on St. Croix and the wider U.S. Virgin Islands.”
The pharmacy takes part in community-based initiatives that provide aid for vulnerable populations in the territory. Some of the contributions include its annual back-to-school backpack giveaway, donation of school supplies to teachers, monthly feeding efforts with My Brother’s Table and Community First, a territorial Christmas giveaway with the Tim Duncan Foundation, and the pharmacy’s initiatives to increase awareness and advocacy against domestic violence and sexual assault against women and other societal issues.
Neighborhood Pharmacy also takes part in several in-person and virtual/radio/social media Health Awareness Education initiatives and provides full and partial sponsorships to various community-based organizations to increase their efforts to address various social issues, according to the statement.
Christian considers her staff as an independent and equally important community and engages in consistent team building activities, according to the statement.
“It is because of our dedicated and hardworking staff that we were able to receive this National award and it was an honor to accept it on behalf of our team,” she said.