Canfield back with U.S. SailGP team for 2nd season
St. Thomas native Taylor Canfield will return to the United States’ SailGP team for a second season, team officials announced Thursday.
Canfield, the “flight controller” of the team’s F50 catamaran last season, is one of four returning sailors from the 2019 U.S. SailGP team. He joins helmsman and team CEO Rome Kirby, wing trimmer Riley Gibbs and grinder Hans Henken.
Newcomers to the U.S. SailGP team are grinders Peter Kinney, Ben Bardwell and Scott Ewing, and reserve wing trimmer/flight controller Victor Diaz de Leon.
Also joining the team for SailGP’s second season is general manager Kimo Worthington.
Canfield, 30, has been considered one of the United States’ best match racers since going pro a decade ago. He has skippered teams that have won 14 World Match Racing events and the series championship in 2013, as well as the Congressional Cup match races four times.
Canfield is also part of the Stars and Stripes Team USA effort to challenge for the 36th America’s Cup in 2021. Most recently, he was the tactician on the winning catamaran “Convexity” at the 2019 M32 World Championships on Lake Garda in Riva del Garda, Italy.
The U.S. SailGP team will open its 2020 season in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 28-29.
St. Croix’s Mays named MAAC swimmer of week
St. Croix native Matthew Mays, a junior on Bryant University’s men’s swimming team, was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s swimmer of the week on Wednesday.
Mays, a Good Hope Country Day School graduate who has competed for the USVI in international competitions, won both the men’s 100-meter backstroke and men’s 200-meter backstroke in a dual meet against Marist on Jan. 25 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Mays’ wins were Bryant’s only event wins of the one-day meet. He also teamed with Eric Bebel, Zach DiGiaro and Juan Gonzalez to finish second in the men’s 200-meter medley relay.
St. Thomas Little League weekend game results
The results from the opening week of games in the St. Thomas Little League Association:
Tuesday’s Results Minor/Major Division
Sluggers 22, Archers 4: Yadhiel Moya was the winning pitcher for the Sluggers, while Kajari Marshall took the loss for the Archers. No other information was available on the game.
Jan. 25 Results Girls Softball
Ravens 10, Blue Jays 5: No other information was available on the game.
Pee Wee Division
V.I. Pride 12, Blazing Stars 0: No other information was available on the game.
Minor/Major Division
Rebels 16, Prospects 2: Jadiel Camilo was the winning pitcher for the Rebels, while Anerae Mason took the loss for the Prospects. No other information was available on the game.
Dodgers 10, Twins 9: Winston Herbert III was the winning pitcher for the Dodgers, while Israel Clase took the loss for the Twins. No other information was available on the game.
Sluggers 11, Pirates 4: Yadiel Seguro was the winning pitcher for the Sluggers, while D’Andre Thomas took the loss for the Pirates. No other information was available on the game.
24th annual St. John 8 Tuff Miles set for Feb. 29
The 24th annual St. John 8 Tuff Miles, considered by “Runner’s World” magazine one of the top 10 winter road races, will be held on Feb. 29.
Registration is currently underway for the 8.38-mile race, which begins at 7:15 a.m. in Cruz Bay at the National Park Visitors Center, then runs along Centerline Road to its highest point at nearly 1,000 feet before heading downhill to the finish in Coral Bay on the east end of St. John.
Interested participants can register in person at the Tap Room at Mongoose Junction on St. John, and at the Caribbean Surf Co. locations at Havensight Mall and Red Hook on St. Thomas. Participants can also register online at www.lightboxreg.com/8-tuff-miles_2020.
The entry fee is $15 for runners ages 19-under, $60 for runners ages 20-59 and $16 for runners ages 60-over.
Practice runs are currently scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a 2.5-mile run beginning at the George Simmons Terrace Apartments; and Feb. 15 at 7 a.m., a 5.5-mile runs from Mongoose Junction in Cruz Bay to Chateau Bordeaux.
For more information, visit www.8tuffmiles.com or email peterjalter@gmail.com.
East End Time Trial Set for Sunday on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will begin its 2020 race season with the East End Time Trial, scheduled for Sunday morning on St. Croix.
Entrants will race on a 13-mile course beginning and ending in front of Castaways of St. Croix in Christiansted.
Race-day registration begins at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, with the first entrants taking to the course at 7 a.m.
For more information, call 340-513-2707.
St. Thomas President’s Day tourney set for Feb. 12-17
Registration is now open for the inaugural St. Thomas President’s Day tennis tournament, which will be held Feb. 12 through Feb. 17.
All matches will be played at the Doris E. Hodge Tennis Courts at Subbase in Charlotte Amalie.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 5. For more information, call 340-690-0378 or 340-244-8992, visit www.stttournament.com or email stttournament@gmail.com.
Adult beginners tennis clinic Feb. 19 on St. Thomas
The Virgin Islands Tennis Association’s St. Thomas District will hold an adult beginners tennis clinic beginning Feb. 19.
The clinics will be held at the Doris E. Hodge Tennis Courts at Subbase in Charlotte Amalie, with two one-hour sessions each day.
The clinics will also be held Feb. 24, Feb. 26, March 2, March 4, March 9, March 11 and March 16, with sessions from 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. each day.
The clinics are open to men and women age 18 and over. Participants must sign a waiver and complete a brief survey by the U.S. Tennis Association.
Equipment will be supplied by the VITA thanks to a grant from the USTA’s Caribbean/Puerto Rico region.
The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. The clinic fee is $115 per person. For more information, call or text 352-874-1108, or email amyusvi@mac.com.
USVISA U-15 girls development program meeting
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association will hold an informational meeting on St. Thomas for interested girls soccer players ages 15 and under to take part in a developmental program.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Virgin Islands Montessori School on the east end of St. Thomas.
The program is open to girls born Jan. 1, 2005, or later, and must possess an valid U.S. passport.
Participants in the development program will be eligible for selection to the USVI U-15 Girls National Team, which is scheduled to compete in the 2020 CONCACAF U-15 Girls Championships in Florida in August 2020.
To register or for more information, call 340-643-5837 or 340-719-9707, or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
St. Thomas Swimming holds after-school lessons at pool
The St. Thomas Swimming Association has resumed its after-school swimming lessons and swim team training programs.
The swimming lessons are held from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and cost $20 per person for a group lesson or $30 per person for private lessons.
The swim team training programs are held from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. for Bronze and Silver level teams, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Gold level team.
For more information, call 340-779-7872 or email stsaswimming@gmail.com.
