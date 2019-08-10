USVI loses for 2nd time at CONCACAF U-15 tourney
The U.S. Virgin Islands under-15 boys national soccer team suffered its second group-play loss Thursday at the CONCACAF Boys U-15 Championship, falling to Sint Maarten 1-0 in Bradenton, Fla.
Ajoni Rumnit scored the only goal of the match for Sint Maarten, which finished tied with Bonaire atop the Group I standings at 2-0-1. The USVI finished 1-2-0.
After battling to a scoreless tie in the first half, Rumnit punched home the game winner in the 61st minute.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has one match remaining in the tournament at the IMG Academy’s soccer complex, facing Montserrat on Saturday. Montserrat finished 1-3-0 in Group J.
• The British Virgin Islands finished atop the Group J standings at the CONCACAF Boys U-15 Championship by taking a 6-1 victory over St. Martin on Thursday.
Matthew Stephenson scored two goals, and four others — Azarni Callwood, Luka Chalwell, Malakai Stanners and Oliver Brown — had one goal each for the BVI, which finished 3-0-1 in Group J, tying with Dominica.
Calixio Flanders had the only goal for St. Martin, which finished 0-3-1.
The British Virgin Islands will take on Sint Maartin on Saturday in its final match.
Parris meet-and-greet tour on St. Thomas begins today
Junior world billiards champion Mahkeal Parris of St. Croix will hold a meet-and-greet tour of St. Thomas beginning today.
The tour is to help Parris raise funds to help offset costs to compete in the 9-Ball World Tour in Cyprus and the Atlantic Cup Challenge in Italy, both being held in November.
The meet-and-greet tour begins at 10 a.m. today at the Petite Pump Room, followed by stops at Café Amici at 1 p.m. and Margaritaville Restaurant at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Parris — coming off a fourth-place finish in his age group at the Junior 9-Ball Nationals in Las Vegas last month — will be at Chicken and Bowling for a pool exhibition at 4 p.m., and at Sabroso Restaurant at 8 p.m.
The tour concludes Sunday, with visits to Paradise Covenant Ministries Church and Bolongo Restaurant at 10 a.m.
St. John Chaotic Kayak Race set for Sunday in Cruz Bay
Registration is now open for the ninth-annual St. John Chaotic Kayak Race, scheduled this year for Sunday at Cruz Bay Beach.
Proceeds from the race will go to Team River Runner’s Wounded Veterans Program.
For more information, call 340-514-0778 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., email sadieseacharters@gmail.com, or visit chaotickayak.com.
Spearfishing tournament Aug. 17 on St. Thomas
St. Thomas veterans organization VI4Vets will hold its eighth-annual St. Thomas Spearfishing Tournament on Aug. 17.
Awards will be presented for the biggest and second-biggest catch, as well as for best captain, best boat, best junior diver, most points per team, most lionfish and biggest male lobster.
Divers can enter the water at 6 a.m. Aug. 17, with weigh in 2 p.m. sharp at Hull Bay Hideaway. The awards ceremony will be held at 5 p.m.
The entry fee is $40 per diver, with veterans, active service members and first responders, as well as junior divers (age 16-under) $20. Returning junior divers will be entered free.
In addition, there is a captains fee of $30 for one team and $40 for two or more teams.
Registration will be held at Hull Bay Hideaway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 14-16. For more information, visit www.vi4vets.org or email jon.rich@vi4vets.org.
Buccaneer junior tennis camp opens on St. Croix
The Buccaneer Tennis Club on St. Croix is holding its Junior Tennis Stars Summer Camp, with a two-week session scheduled from Aug. 12-23.
Classes will be held weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 7-15. The registration fee is $50 per day or $140 per week.
Campers must wear appropriate tennis shoes, and late pickup is not available.
Advance registration is required. To register or for more information, call 340-712-2143 or email gayle.vanasse@thebuccaneer.com.
