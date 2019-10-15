Back to School Fun Run today on St. Thomas
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold its Back to School Fun Run today.
The races will begin at 3:30 p.m. on the Herman E. Moore Golf Course on the St. Thomas campus of the University of the Virgin Islands.
Races will be held in five age-group division, with medals going to the top three finishers in each division: 6-under (1/4 mile), age 7-9 (1/2 mile), age 10-12 (one mile), age 13-15 (one mile), and age 16-over (one mile).
For more information, call 340-771-3311.
Sports, Parks’ St. Croix weekly softball results
The results of last week’s games in the Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s St. Croix softball leagues:
Oct. 4 Results Women’s Fast Pitch
Heavy Hittaz 10, Royal Diamonds 0: Lashuanda Stevens threw a two-hit shutout to get the win for the Heavy Hittaz (7-4). Stevens also had a hit and an RBI. Khrystin Rosa had two hits and two RBIs, and Khrysti Rosa and Lanese Bough both had two hits and an RBI for the winners.
Aleah Mann took the loss for the Royal Diamonds (2-6). Mann and Koreen Francis both had one hit each for the losing side.
Oct. 5 Results Girls 13-Under
Lady Lions 13, Lady Vipers 4: Nia Francis was the winning pitcher for the Lady Lions (5-1).
Kaylee Corcino took the loss for the Lady Vipers (0-5). Alicea Burke had a hit and drove in two runs for the losing side.
Diamond Crushers 19, Tornadoes 7: Allyssa Brady was the winning pitcher for the Diamond Crushers (3-3), and Kirsten Jones had a hit and drove in a run for the winners.
Tysanne Lake took the loss for the Tornadoes (1-4), while Niqua Williams had a hit and three RBIs for the losing side.
Women’s Fast Pitch
Rocketeers 11, Royal Diamonds 10: Jamilah Henry was the winning pitcher for the Rocketeers (7-5), and Kanisha Woodrup and Nicole Lang had two hits each for the winners. Sapphire Cruz took the loss for the Royal Diamonds (2-8), and Aleah Mann had two hits for the losing side.
Oct. 6 Results Men’s 40-Plus
Mash Up 8, Cubs 6: Elroy Bates was the winning pitcher for Mash Up (5-6), and Colin King had three hits and two RBIs, Jeremy Newton added two hits and two RBIs, Dennis Brow had two hits and an RBI and Daniel Meade had two hits for the winners. Roman Cruz took the loss for the Cubs (2-9), and Tyrone Davis had two hits (including a home run) and four RBIs, Lopes Felix added two hits and Carew Felix had a hit and drove in a run for the losing side.
Hurricanes 17, Dominicanos 6: Elminio Velasquez was the winning pitcher for the Hurricanes (7-4). Rael Sackey had two hits and three RBIs, Kai Schjang and Dahrio Linares had two hits and two RBIs each, and Mario Christian had two hits for the winners. No information was available on the leaders for the Dominicanos (4-7).
Oct. 8 Results Men’s 40-Plus
Hurricanes 10, Mash Up 3: Elminio Velasquez was the winning pitcher for the Hurricanes (8-4). Dhario Linares had three hits and two RBIs, Mario Christian also had three hits, Ronald Hall had two hits and two RBIs, Dexter Skepple had two hits, including a home run, and Kai Schjang had two hits and an RBI for the winners. Cirgie Bell took the loss for Mash Up (5-7). Daniel Meade had a hit and drove in a run for the losing side.
Llacos Seniors 22, Cubs 6: Reynaldo Rodriquez was the winning pitcher for Llacos Seniors (10-1). Rocky Foster had four hits and four RBIs, Andre Ponce also had four hits and one RBI, Daniel Rodriguez had three hits and two RBIs and Craig Cadet had three hits and drove in a run for the winners. Roman Cruz took the loss for the Cubs (2-10). Mervin Mills had three hits (including a home run) and drove in a run, Corey Kent had two hits (including a home run) and one RBI, and David Clarke had two hits for the losing side.
CNB 2019 League weekly bowling league results
The results of last week’s matches in the CNB 2019 League bowling league at Chicken and Bowling on St. Thomas:
Slam 4, Spare Wars 0: Slam swept all three games and the series (841-720, 838-736, 853-795 and 2,532-2,278). Slam’s Larry Ottley took both the individual high game (191) and high series (518).
Mac Attack 3, Pin Up Girls 1: After losing the opening game, Mac Attack took the next two games and the series (716-779, 760-700, 772-700, 2,248-2,179). Pin Up Girls; Desirae Rivera had the individual high game (191), while Mac Attack’s Mac Anderson the individual high series (442).
Grade All Stars and Strikes 3, Roll Pon Dem 1: After a slow start in the first game, Grade All Stars and Strikes took the next two games and the series. Grade All Stars and Strikes’ Calvin Donovan took both the individual high game (230) and individual high series (563).
3Peat 3, High Voltage 1: 3Peat won two of three games as well as the overall series (846-815, 921-717, 753-757 and 2,520-2,289). 3Peat’s James Bahan took both the individual high game (244) and individual high series (616).
Pin Heads 4, Pin N Juice 0: The Pin Heads swept all three games and the series (925-787, 838-783, 828-806 and 2,591-2,376). Pin Heads’ Klaus Neuberger took the individual high game (201), while Pin Heads’ Jasen Neuberger the individual high series (550).
Over The Line 4, Bushwackers 0: Over The Line swept all three games and the series (872-817, 903-811, 849-804 and 2,624-2,432). No information was available on the individual high game or individual high series.
Small Fry tryouts scheduled for Boschulte Middle School
ST. THOMAS — The St. Thomas Jaguars Small Fry Organization will be holding tryouts beginning Saturday.
The tryouts will be held through Dec. 8 at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School’s Audie Henneman Gymnasium every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. The time is subject to change.
The age range for players is 10-13. Players who have not attained the age of 13 prior to Sept. 1 of the calendar year preceding tournament play and do not exceed 5 feet, 1 inches will be eligible to participate.
For more information, call 340-513-8740.
St. Croix Open tennis tourney begins Friday
Entries are now being accepted for the 2019 Clinical Lab St. Croix Open tennis championships, which begins Friday and runs through Oct. 27 at the Tennis Club of St. Croix.
This year’s tournament will have 11 different divisions. The entry fee is $35 per player for one event, $50 for two events and $65 for three events.
The deadline to submit entries is 6 p.m. Oct. 14. For more information, call 340-277-5939 or email ddewild@attglobal.net.
‘First Steps’ program beginning on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is currently holding registration for its “First Steps” athletics program on St. Croix.
The First Steps program targets children ages 3-5. The program will last for 10 weeks, with 1½-hour sessions Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at four locations on St. Croix. The sessions will begin Oct. 21, and run through Dec. 20.
The locations, and the sports that will be held there, are Rudy Krieger Complex (soccer, running and basketball), D.C. Canegata Ballpark (tee ball and basketball), Renholdt Jackson Complex (tee ball and basketball), and Isaac Boynes Ballpark (running, basketball and tee ball).
Registration is free, with applications available at the four locations and the Sports and Parks office in the William D. Roebuck Industrial Park. Signups will continue through Saturday.
For more information, call 340-773-0160.
‘Wahoo Windup’ fishing tournament set for Nov. 9
Entries are now open for the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s “Wahoo Windup” tournament, scheduled for Nov. 9.
The top prize in the tournament is a $10,000 bonus for the largest wahoo caught weighing more than 75 pounds. Cash awards and other prizes will be given for the top three wahoo caught by weight, as well as to the best boat for total weight caught.
Lines can go into the water on Nov. 9 at 6:30 a.m., with all competitors having to return to the American Yacht Harbor docks in Red Hook by 4 p.m. for weigh-in.
The entry fee is $300 for VIGFC members and $350 for non-members, which covers four rods, T-shirts for all competitors and entry to the awards dinner. Additional rods are $50 each, and additional tickets to the awards dinner are $20 each.
The pre-tournament captain’s meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the V.I. Game Fishing Club office in Red Hook. The tournament awards dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, also at the VIGFC office.
For more information, call 340-775-9144, email usvigfc@gmail.com or visit www.vigfc.com.
Zero Tolerance begins Krispy Kreme fundraiser
The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization has begun taking orders for its annual Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraising campaign.
Orders can be played until Nov. 18 for one-dozen (12) count boxes of Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts, which will be delivered on Nov. 27-28. Each box is $15.
For more information or to place an order, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
After-school swim lessons at STSA pool
The St. Thomas Swimming Association has resumed its after-school swimming lessons and swim team training programs.
The swimming lessons are held from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and cost $20 per person for a group lesson or $30 per person for private lessons.
The swim team training programs are held from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. for Bronze and Silver level teams, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Gold level team.
For more information, call 340-779-7872 or email stsaswimming@gmail.com.
— To submit items for Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi at least two weeks before the event, and include contact information.
Commented