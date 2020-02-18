ST. THOMAS — The temporary relocation of U.S. Customs at King Airport on St. Thomas has left many travelers stuck in line for hours over the past week.
But while the Virgin Islands Port Authority hoped normal operations would resume last weekend, long lines are expected to persist this week too.
“I don’t have a day, but we are hoping to resume normal operations this week at Cyril King Airport,” said Port Authority spokesperson Monifa Marrero Brathwaite on Monday.
The relocation of pre-departure Customs services at King Airport was first announced by the Port Authority on Feb. 8, and blamed on “emergency issues” found during terminal repairs.
The Port Authority has yet to elaborate on these “emergency issues,” though Executive Director Carlton Dowe said in a Feb. 8 travel notice that contractors are “working post-haste” to complete the necessary work.
Until then, Customs services are taking place at Checkpoint A near Gate 1, as opposed to the normal processing area at Checkpoint B, which holds 12 Customs booths.
In the temporary area, “there are only five Customs booths and some officers with handheld devices,” Brathwaite said. “The smaller area with less booths makes the processing time take a little longer.”
Videos posted on social media last week showed an almost interminable line of travelers at King Airport, one that extended from the Customs area to the parking lot.
The Port Authority is urging travelers to arrive at the airport 3 to 4 hours before their scheduled departure time, especially for departures between noon and 5 p.m.
The Port Authority also announced Monday that all foreign passenger vessels, including the ferries from the British Virgin Islands, will continue to clear Customs at the Urman Fredericks Marine Terminal in Red Hook until the Blyden Marine Terminal is reopened.
The Blyden Terminal is undergoing similar repairs and had its Customs services temporarily relocated as well.
Normal operations should resume this week, according to the Port Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.