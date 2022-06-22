After close to three decades of standing on the sidelines while St. John Festival royalty took center stage, the spotlight will be on pageant director Enid Doway at food fair this Sunday in Cruz Bay.
“She’s done an excellent job putting on the pageantry,” said Division of Festivals Assistant Director Leona Smith. “She’s been instrumental in other events as well, especially the parade. She’s done all this without being compensated.”
Doway said she often found herself dedicating 80 hours or more a week to the Festival pageant events while holding down a full-time job. She explained with a laugh that she hands in her resignation each year on July 5, but inevitably she’s pulled back into the pageantry.
“We get a lot of girls who are very, very shy, and by the time we’re through with them it’s a totally different individual that appears on the stage,” said Doway. “Seeing the transformation in these girls who blossom immensely is the defining moment of why I’ve been doing this for so long.”
Some former St. John Festival royalty even went on to compete on the international pageant circuit, Doway continued.
“We’ve had queens who’ve gone as far as Antigua to participate in the Jaycees pageant, and one went to the Miss World pageant in South Africa,” she said. “We’re showing these young ladies that there’s more out there, and that they’re able to compete with anybody in the world.”
As pageantry has expanded into a big business, with costly chaperones, modeling coaches, gowns, and costumes, Doway said she could always rely on the St. John community to step up and make the pageants a reality.
“I can always depend on the entire community pulling together to train these girls,” she said. “That’s one of the things I love about the island of St. John and why I’ll always continue to be involved in the pageants, because the community sees the importance of creating this atmosphere for young ladies to be a part of something different.”
Doway herself shied away from pageants when she was growing up on St. John, pointing to a speech impediment that she said made her fear having to speak in front of an audience. She did, however, get to be heavily involved in the 1983 pageant when her cousin and best friend, Monique Matthias, competed. A young Doway served as Matthias’s coach, supporting her from the sidelines as she’s now done for countless competitors over her nearly 30-year pageant career. The pageant director said she’s unsure about being in the spotlight at Sunday’s food fair.
“I was surprised and overwhelmed when I found out,” she said. “At first I was thinking I didn’t want the honor, because my joy in doing the pageants comes from seeing the difference in the young ladies. It’s not about saying I’m the chairperson of the pageant committee, because I’m not that type of person. I’m more of a background person.”
Residents may have noticed there are no pageants on the St. John Celebration 2022 schedule. Doway said COVID-19 is one obstacle to hosting the events this year; the second roadblock is funding.
“To put on the pageant, it depends on donations,” she said. “I am trying to figure out how we’re going to solicit donations now that we are no longer a nonprofit organization. In the past, donations could be a tax write-off, but we won’t be able to do that anymore.”
The St. John Festival & Cultural Organization, which was responsible for putting on St. John Festival events for several decades until the Division of Festivals was established in 2019, was a registered nonprofit organization. The Division of Festivals is a government organization overseen by the V.I. Department of Tourism.
2019 Junior Miss St. John Festival Tamyra Bartlette will reign over this year’s parade. Although there are no pageants to oversee this year, Doway said she’s still volunteering countless hours with the Division of Festivals, creating event programs, helping organize food fair and the July 4 parade, and much more.
Food fair is set to take place on the Cruz Bay waterfront Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The boat race and Panorama, which will take place in Festival Village, are on for Sunday evening.