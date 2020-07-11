V.I. Lottery Director Raymond Williams announced Friday that the agency’s contractor, Southland Gaming V.I. Inc., has been ordered to disable all Video Lottery Terminals at all of its gaming centers and retailers in the St. Thomas-St. John District until further notice.
“The health and well-being of our community comes first,” Williams said in a released statement. “We urge the community to follow all guidelines and safety protocols to keep us all healthly and safe.
The announcement comes in the wake of a directive by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to shut down bars and casinos due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Bryan, during a Thursday update on his administration’s handling of the virus, said that 14 % of tests results returned the previous day were positive for COVID-19 and that he was reimplementing restrictions on social distancing until the rate dropped.
For questions contact the V.I. Lottery on St. Thomas at 340-774-2502 or on St. Croix at 340-778-6360.