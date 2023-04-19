Staff at the Luis Hospital will begin moving patients into its new facility on Saturday, according to a hospital press release.
To facilitate the transfer, hospital officials stated that visitations will be restricted from 7 p.m. on Friday until 8:30 a.m. on Monday. They are also asking the public to avoid the hospital campus on Saturday, particularly around Peppertree Road.
“Our number one priority is patient safety,” said Luis CEO Douglas Koch in the press release. “To facilitate a smooth, safe, and efficient move we must limit the number of persons present to the essential personnel. I understand the community may be curious and want to come have a look, but we are asking that they refrain from doing so.”
Koch also asked that residents take extra care to avoid medical emergencies. Early last Sunday morning, five people were rushed to Luis Hospital after a mass shooting at a Peter’s Rest nightclub. Emergency room traffic on that scale, Koch said, would “jeopardize the move and delay the process completely.”
Territory leaders cut the ribbon for the St. Croix hospital facility on March 7 and patient transfer was initially scheduled for later that month.
Final inspections of the facility conducted at the time revealed a malfunctioning transformer tied to the facility alarm systems, a faulty damper in the fire alert system, a programming error in the nurse call system, and a software issue with the CT scanner. Those issues have been resolved, according to the press release.
