The Made in the USVI pop-up shop has been so popular, it’s popping up everywhere — most recently on the internet. With a new online store, the Made in the USVI shop represents several V.I. artisans offering top quality merchandise made in the Virgin Islands to customers year-round and around the globe.
Enterprise Zone Commission Managing Director Nadine T. Marchena Kean and Tasida Kelch, executive director for the V.I. Council on the Arts, have been leading efforts to showcase local artists at the annual pop-up shops on both St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The EZC, an entity of the Economic Development Authority, has been introducing products made in the U.S. Virgin Islands around the world for some time. They’ve been shown in Brazil, Denmark Italy, Canada, the Caribbean chain and all of the major trade shows in the U.S. as part of a grant working with the Small Business Administration to assist clients to export their products.
What they didn’t have was someplace in the Virgin Islands where shoppers could find these products all in one place and where they were able to get their clients’ products shown in a more consistent manner. Three years ago, they decided to offer a temporary pop-up shop on Main Street in what was once the old Benneton store.
The Made in the USVI pop-up shop was a huge success. They originally planned on opening for one month for the holidays, but high demand allowed them to remain open for five months. By the Monday after Carnival, they had sold out of most of their products.
The shop includes a wide variety of items, from jewelry to clothing, food products, art, books, ornaments, cards, candles, soaps, lotions, spices, bush tea, bags and more.
Made in the USVI expanded to include St. Croix. They are now held in the Dorsch Center in Frederiksted on St. Croix and in the Francois Building across from Fort Christian on St. Thomas, the sites of the V.I. Council on the Arts offices on both islands. A fourth pop-up will open April 21 through April 30. They plan to hold one on St. John in July.
To be a part of the shop, business must meet a certain set of criteria.
“In order to get into the store, we pre-screen the client,” said Marchena Kean. “We are looking for the best of the Virgin Islands. You are representing the Virgin Islands every time you step forth with your product. We want to make sure each product says ‘this is the best we have to offer,’ so you have to go through a screening. We look at your food, clothing, jewelry, spa products, the packaging, how you are trying to market your product, the type of claims you are making about your product, the pricing and you have to be licensed.”
Those who are interested in participating in the April pop-up shop but are new to the program, should email ezc@usvieda.org by Friday to set up a pre-screening appointment.
The pop-up shop is part of a broader initiative by the EZC. They offer an incubator program to assist people in developing a product or business, an accelerator program and frequent webinars. Those who do not fully meet the requirements of the pop-up will often be invited to join one of those programs to help them move forward.
Because there is not enough business to make a year-round Made in the USVI shop sustainable, EZC launched a Made in the USVI website in late March through a grant from the Small Business Administration STEP program. This allows access to customers in the U.S. and around the world as well as buyers who cannot travel because of COVID-19 restrictions to buy their products or to sell in their stores. They joined with Omni Systems to do the website, a company created by two St. Croix natives that is now known globally.
According to Marchena Kean, the site is simple, with only 10 vendors who they are sure can keep up with the demand and maintain their own part of the site. As they feel other pop-up artisans are ready and they feel comfortable bringing them to the next level, they will add to the list of vendors on the website.
Another initiative of the EZC is the yearly Business to Business event, to be held in early summer.
“We bring businesses that are manufacturing products in the Virgin Islands together with stores and B&Bs and resorts and government agencies, people who buy, and putting them in direct contact with each other. This is all about growing the small businesses of this community, putting together buyer and seller,” said Marchena Kean.
Pam Richards-Samuels of 340 Book participates in both the pop-up store and the Business to Business event.
“I am still in awe of that event,” she said. “It manifested in so many different things for me. My involvement in the whole project came as a retailer because EDA does a lot of work to make sure we are locally sourced. I came in under that auspice and I’m also someone who makes a local product, pens made by local woods, so I was represented both ways. That’s how I got my foot in the door. From the very beginning, I have had a lot of very good local products, but the access that Made in the USVI gave me to more and even better quality products is something that I, as a single sole proprietor, would never have had that access to.”
“We are laser focused on growing our economy, expanding our economy and assisting small businesses to grow to really be successful in the V.I. and in the world,” said Marchena Kean. “Our companies may be small, but they’re the best.”
For more information, call 340-774-5984, visit Facebook.com/MadeintheUSVI or visitwww.madeinthheusvi.com.