Maho Bay has changed a lot over the years, from a quiet sandy stretch that was largely visited by residents to a visitor’s party paradise thanks to development in the area, with a rough patch in 2017 when Maho became the most ravaged north shore beach during Hurricane Irma.
Despite all the changes, the beach is a favorite among TripAdvisor users, whose reviews and ratings earned Maho the No. 18 spot on the site’s Traveler’s Choice 2020 list of the top 25 beaches in the world.
TripAdvisor reviews for Maho Bay date back to 2011, when a user dubbed it “My favorite beach on island. Very castaway. You can feel alone here.”
Present-day reviews speak of crowding midday, but that doesn’t stop visitors from giving the beach a five-star rating. The bay’s sea turtles, who feed on Maho’s sea grass, are a popular feature mentioned in many reviews.
Even the damage caused by Irma didn’t quell the five-star reviews, with one site user proclaiming in February 2018, “Maho has suffered some severe damage but looking out over the water it’s still so beautiful!”
Brazil’s Baia de Sancho earned the list’s No. 1 spot. Other Caribbean beaches that beat out Maho Bay include Turks and Caicos’ Grace Bay Beach at No. 2, Cuba’s Playa Paraiso and Varadero Beach at No. 3 and No. 9, respectively, Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach at No. 6, Aruba’s Eagle Beach at No. 7, and Puerto Rico’s Flamenco Beach at No. 8.
View the full list at https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches.