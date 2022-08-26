Dear Editor,
The Department of Public Works is presently involved in so many federal projects requiring matching local funds that it appears as though it has no money left to maintain our streets.
A week ago at my Rotary luncheon, I criticized Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel for neglecting local (non-interstate) arteries.
In particular, Long Path is in a deplorable condition with potholes reminiscent of Crump craters from World War I. Much to my surprise and delight, I was told Wednesday that Public Works is making the necessary repairs. I, therefore, wish to thank Commissioner Gabriel for his prompt intervention.
I also wish to request that the Senate allocate more funds to the Department of Public Works, specifically for the maintenance of secondary arteries not qualified for federal funds. If necessary, raise the gasoline tax or the registration fees.
Finally, when utilities companies and drivers cause damage to the streets and roadways (including the guardrails), they should be made to properly repair the damage they cause.
— Aimery Caron, St. Thomas