The theme this year for Black History Month is celebrating the family. I find this focus to be so important because the duality of this month is all about looking backwards to plan for the future. It is so crucial that we examine and learn from our past in order to secure a better future for our descendants seven generations down the road.
So I use this Black History Month to discuss a topic that I feel is crucial to the fulfillment of that vision: If we want to secure a better future for our children and grandchildren, we have to be serious and forward thinking about protecting the environment we all share.
Our status won’t matter if our island is so polluted that no one wants to live here. It won’t matter if travel and tourism return to its pre-pandemic popularity and freedom of movement if our islands are so polluted no one wants to visit. Nothing will matter if we don’t take steps to join the rest of the modern world and come up with common sense, practical methods for dealing with waste and refuse.
To that end, I will spend this month taking a serious look at one step we desperately need to take to lay a foundation of greater environmental protection: Recycling.
Before we can look at how we in the Virgin Islands can commit to recycling on a larger scale, let’s take a look at what recycling is and why it is so important. To me, when we say “recycling,” it really encompasses three things. If you remember the old Litter Critter jingle, you know the three parts: “Remember to recycle. Remember to reuse. Remember to reduce so we don’t cry the litter blues.”
Recycling is a multifaceted weapon in the war to protect the environment.
Two of those parts don’t require any assistance from any person or agency for you to do them. We all can find an area or two where we could cut down on our consumption. Most of us already reuse containers for storage or shop at yard sales and secondhand stores. So, what is the recycle part? It’s a basic concept: It’s the process by which you collect things that you would normally throw away and turn them into something else.
The key difference is in the manufacturing. It’s not just putting something back into circulation just as it was but with a different purpose. Rather, it’s about breaking down and using it as material to make something else, such as using plastic bottles to make park benches or glass to make asphalt to pave roads. Or it can be repurposed back into its original use, like using recycled newspapers to make new rolls of paper to print more newspapers.
So as consumers, when we buy products that are made from recycled materials or that can be easily recycled, we are entering a kind of recycling loop that helps us reduce our impact on the environment and reduce our consumption of new goods. Many of us are already familiar with commonly recycled goods. Aluminum cans, water bottles and cardboard boxes come to mind. There are also commonly-used items we may not think about, such as carpeting, car bumpers and nails.
So, while that tells us the what, we also need to look at the why. Reducing our consumption and reusing items will only do so much. We still have many single-use items that get used and discarded that could be recycled if it was more convenient and available.
From an economic standpoint recycling creates jobs. That’s what we all want, right? Sustainable jobs that meet current and future needs. The Environmental Protection Agency released findings that the recycling done in a just 2016 accounted for almost 700,000 jobs and $6 billion in tax revenue.
When you compare recycling to its non-sustainable landfilling, there are 10 jobs in recycling processing and 25 jobs in recycling-based manufacturing for every landfill job. More people work in the recycling industry than the auto industry.
Capitalism aside, recycling just makes sense. We conserve resources because used materials are turned into new products, saving raw natural resources from being overexploited. It saves energy because it takes more energy to extract, transport, and process raw materials for manufacturing than recycled materials. It protects the environment by reducing greenhouse gases, water pollution and toxic refining chemicals and byproducts. It cuts down on the use of landfills which leach toxins into the soil and consequently the groundwater. It protects wildlife habitats and important ecosystems.
So yeah, recycling. Where’s the downside? I don’t see it. Whatever it is, it can’t be worse than what happens if we just keep digging holes and filling them with garbage. There’s only so much land and we only have a very small part of it. If we want to maintain it for future generations, we need to get serious about developing a comprehensive, convenient, accessible recycling program for all four islands.
How do we do that? Well, therein lies the rub.
