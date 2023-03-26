ST. CROIX — It has been eight years since a grieving mother has been spearheading a call to action against violence in the community. She has watched dozens of young people around her meet their demise by gun violence and dozens more arrested in connection to shootings and murders.
Marilyn Hodge says she plans to continue making an appeal for peace and hopes to see the day her dreams become a reality.
Hodge lost her son Jaheal Gomez to gun violence on Jan. 5, 1999. He was 21 years old when he was fatally wounded by gunfire in the Ralph De Chabert housing community. In 2014 she made the brave move to share her emotional journey of grief and loss with the community in hopes of giving strength to others.
“It is hard sometimes, but despite how we see the increase in violence in the territory and all this loss over the years, we have to push,” she said. “It affects generations of families and friends, but I want us to still rally behind a move to end violence in the community and give a forum for healing to those, especially mothers, who are grieving.”
Hodge and the Make a Move Committee present “Our Loved Ones are Alive in Our Hearts”. The event is a march that begins at noon Sunday, April 2nd on Strand Street near the Frederiksted Fish Market. It will traverse the waterfront street to Buddhoe Park where a rally will begin at 1 p.m.
Emcee for the day will be Renholdt Jackson while speakers for the ceremony will include Mario Moorhead, Sandra Malone and Ronald Roberts. Hodge said Malone and Roberts are specially invited guests to the event because they both know first hand the pain of losing a child. She said both of their sons were murdered and they want to share their stories and hopefully encourage someone.
Hodge, known in the community as Sister Ihesha, said the needs in the community for healing are still the same today as when she first organized the event. She said at the time of her son’s death and the years to follow, she was overwhelmed by grief and loss and suffered in silence. As years passed, and she attended funeral services of other slain young men in the community, she felt the urge to mobilize.
“It hurts in a way that I can’t even explain sometimes, no matter how much time passes, it still hurts me to know how I lost my son. I am not the only one, so many mothers and families are grieving, and the killing is continuing,” she said.
Hodge said the message has to be loud and clear that the violence must stop and she is hoping that through her actions, she can do that. “We have to do something to end this cycle of killings. The loved ones who are left behind are the ones who really feel the pain,” she said. “I want them to put down their guns man and learn to love each other.”
Sunday’s event will include the ceremonial blowing of the conch shell, beating of drums, singing, poems, dancing and tributes to loved ones, according to Hodge. The most moving portion of the ceremony, however, has always been the unveiling of a collage that features the 8.5 x 11 inch faces of murder victims from our community.
“The unveiling is always the hardest because it is like reality hits again for us. When you see your loved one on the wall and not in your house or in your arms, it is hard,” she said. “All we have left are pictures and memories.
Hodge said she has over 100 pictures personally given to her from family members and she is encouraging anyone who wants their slain loved one to be a part of the memory wall to contact her.
“If they lost someone and want them to be a part of the ceremony and the collage tell them call me at 340-626-5329 by noon on Wednesday March 29th so that I have time to get them and prepare them. Participants in the march and rally are encouraged to also wear t-shirts, brings posters, banners or anything else in honor of their loved ones.
Entertainment will be provided by Hill Top Sounds.