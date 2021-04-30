Dear Editor,
The government never grows the economy. People — private citizens — do. What the government does, what it can and should do, is rid itself of the problems that hinder and discourage economic growth. Nobody has read the 283-page plan, and nobody should have to. Any plan that takes 283-pages to explain is only a recipe for disastrous inaction; the only thing it’s good for is to hide behind.
Nobody, nobody knows what Vision 2040 would do. High-minded rhetoric like “economic diversification that substantially grows the economy while reducing the territories’ dependence on tourism,” gets rid of the issues that hinder diversification. Licensing, IRS regulations, gross receipts taxes — get rid of everything that stands in the way of what private enterprise could accomplish if it weren’t for restrictive government regulations and burdensome taxes.
— John W McLeod, St. Thomas