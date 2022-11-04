ST. THOMAS— Police are asking those with any information to come forward after a 35-year-old man was gunned down on St. Thomas, Thursday night.
VIPD received a call around 8:48 p.m. and reported observing a black male lying on the ground. The citizen also reported that the male appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and appeared to be slipping in and out of consciousness, according to the report.
Responding officers and Emergency Medical Technicians were dispatched to the area of Lower Kronprindsens Gade and made contact with the male. Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Technicians began life saving efforts and transported the male to the Schneider Hospital.
At 9:32 p.m. the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The victim was later identified by next of kin as Jasim Denver Thompson.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.