A 19-year-old St. Croix man injured Thursday in a two-vehicle accident on Melvin H. Evans Highway died of his injuries, a V.I. Police Department spokesman said.
Julio Carmona III, a 2019 graduate of Central High School, was involved in the accident at 5:15 p.m. near Home Depot, according to Toby Derima.
He said that officers observed the two-vehicle accident involving a gray Ford F-150 driven by an adult driver, who was not named, and a white Toyota Yaris, driven by Carmona.
“Investigation into the accident revealed that the Toyota Yaris, traveling west, entered the eastbound lane. The Ford F-150, traveling east, collided into the Toyota Yaris, despite evasive measures taken by the driver of the Ford F-150,” Derima said in a statement.
“Both drivers were transported to Luis Hospital. The driver of the Ford F-150 was treated and released. The driver of the Toyota Yaris was seriously injured, and later succumbed to his injuries,” he said.
Derima said the Traffic Investigation Bureau is continuing its probe into the accident.