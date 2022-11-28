A 21-year-old man from Profit Hills housing community on St. Croix was gunned down Saturday night, V.I. Police said in a released statement.
The deceased was identified by next of kin as Joshua Lee.
According to the statement, the case began around 9:31 p.m. Saturday when the 911 Emergency Call Center “received several calls from concerned citizens in the Profit Hills housing community in Estate Profit, reporting shots fired and a man down.”
“Officers responded and discovered a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the medical examiner,” the release stated.
It marks the 38th killing, including five vehicular homicides, recorded territorywide.
Police urged anyone with information on this and any other unsolved homicides, to call 911, police tip line at (340) 778-4950, (340) 712-6092 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers US VI at 1(800) 222-8477.