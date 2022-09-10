Police on St. Thomas arrested Bryan Christopher Jr., 23, on Wednesday and charged him with disturbance of the peace and multiple counts of domestic violence-related assaults.
According to a released statement, the victim was a former acquaintance of Christopher.
He reportedly assaulted her “by slapping, punching, and kicking her multiple times about the body causing injury,” according to a news release.
Further, the investigation revealed that Christopher “choked the victim during the altercation and threatened her with a knife.”
Police said that when the victim attempted to flee, Christopher struck her on the right shoulder with a rock.
No bail was granted per the domestic violence statute, and Christopher was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections, pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
The investigation is ongoing, and police urged anyone with information about this incident to contact the Domestic Violence Bureau at 340-774-221, ext. 5536.