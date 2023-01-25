Police on St. Croix arrested a 26-year-old man, and charged him with sexual assault of a female minor.
According to a V.I. Police statement, members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau executed an arrest on Dante Edison James on Monday and charged him with second-degree rape.
Police said the case began around Aug. 24, “when a citizen reported to the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command Police Station that a female minor was sexually assaulted by an adult male, Mr. Dante Edison James. Investigation into the case produced probable cause for a warrant for his arrest.”
According to the statement, investigators obtained an arrest warrant that was signed on Jan. 20, by a magistrate judge of V.I. Superior Court.
Bail for James was set at $75,000.
Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing today.