Police on Friday said that a 30-year-old man was extradited from Texas to face fraud and grand larceny charges on St. Thomas.
Keith Drigo Jr. was arrested May 15 on a warrant and was returned to the Virgin Islands on Thursday.
According to police, on Sept. 25, 2020, the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into a reported case of fraudulent use of a credit card and the “investigation into the complaint revealed that Keith Drigo Jr., stole his grandmother’s debit card without her knowledge and authorization and withdrew monies from her Banco Popular account.”
Drigo, the statement noted, was apprised of the charges but “Mr. Drigo indicated that he was no longer in the territory and gave no indication of his desire to return.”
“A warrant was placed in the National Crime Information Systems (N.C.I.C) and on May 15, 2023, he was apprehended in the state of Texas and held in custody,” until his extradition.
Drigo, who was turned over to the Economic Crimes Unit detectives upon his return to the Virgin Islands, “refused to provide a statement.” He was arrested, and bail was set a $4,000.
Unable to post bail he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.