A 45-year-old man who accepted mail packages suspected of containing firearms was arrested and charged Thursday with possession of a firearm on U.S. Postal Service property as well as illegal possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert.
Moises Figueroa Jr., of St. Croix, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
According to court documents, on May 26, federal law enforcement agents conducted a controlled delivery of two parcels suspected of containing firearms.
“Figueroa was detained in the parking lot of the Frederiksted Post Office after picking up the parcels. The agents confiscated a loaded Taurus Millennium Pro semiautomatic pistol from Figueroa’s waistband,” according to the news release.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, according to Shappert. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are investigating the case, which is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston.
Shappert said the case is part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative, a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors and community leaders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.