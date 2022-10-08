A 52-year-old St. Croix man is scheduled to go on trial in connection with aggravated rape charges of an 11-year-old minor after pleading not guilty on Friday.
Keithely Jones appeared at his advice-of-rights hearing Friday, following his arrest a day earlier pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross. Police said in the affidavit that the girl told police that Jones did not penetrate her, but often performed oral sex on her, and began touching her inappropriately from as early as age 9. She told police she learned his actions were wrong from a discussion on rape in health class at her school.
According to the court affidavit, the case began around March 12, after a nurse at Luis Hospital reported a possible rape case after a woman brought her daughter to the hospital seeking medical attention. A test returned “clean of STDs” and “no rape kit was conducted because the victim told officials she hadn’t been penetrated,” the affidavit noted.
The victim told police, when asked about the last time Jones assaulted her, that it was “this week” and referenced the period of March 7 to March 9, 2022.
She said that Jones, who lived near her family, would call her to his home where he would ask for a “quick feel up.” The victim said that when she arrived at Jones’s home, he would “touch her breast, buttocks, and vagina but never penetrated her,” according to the affidavit.
Jones performed oral sex on the victim “on more than one occasion” and would perform these acts even while other adults were nearby, according to the affidavit.
In one instance, Jones found a way to get her outside of her family’s home and took her to the back of the house where he performed oral sex on her, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police that Jones would often offer her food or money for school and that he told her not to tell anyone. She said he never threatened.
According to the affidavit, after her health class discussion on rape, the victim wrote a letter “notifying her mother of what Mr. K. Jones did to her.”
The victim, the statement noted, gave the letter to her sister, who gave it to their mother. The mother took the victim to the hospital after discovering the letter, according to the affidavit.
On March 14, police contacted Jones to schedule a date and time to conduct a video statement for the “aforementioned allegations” against him. Jones told police that he would make contact with his lawyer then return the phone call.
During the investigation, police contacted the victim’s four siblings, including three boys, on March 19. All said they were not aware of the sexual assaults. The sister, according to the affidavit, told police that she refused to speak with Jones based on “weird comments he made to her a year ago,” such as “I like to see them pants on you,” and “want me get in bed with you?”
Investigators, according to the affidavit, scheduled an interview for March 21 with Jones, but he was a no-show. When he was reached by police, Jones said his lawyer couldn’t make the interview and that “my attorney told me not to say anything.”
On Oct. 6, he was arrested without incident in Estate Grove pursuant to the warrant issued by Brow-Ross, and bail was set at $150,000. The affidavit did not say why it took police six months before an arrest was executed.
On Friday, when Jones appeared virtually before Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr., Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade said he had been a resident of St. Croix since 1998 and that “this is his first time being arrested.”
Morris ordered him to post $1,000 cash and sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of the $150,000 bail. He was released to two third-party custodians while he awaits trial.
The case is assigned to Judge Douglas Brady, and a discovery hearing is scheduled for March 8, 2023.
