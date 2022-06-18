Police on Thursday arrested a 59-year-old St. Croix man in connection with incest and aggravated rape charges.
Miguel Rodriguez Beltre was arrested at 12:08 Friday after “investigators received a tip that he has been having sexual relations with a family member who is a minor,” V.I. Police Department spokesperson Glen Dratte said in a released statement.
“The minor was picked up by the investigators and questioned and she confirmed the allegations. She stated that the adult male, who is also her guardian, started having sexual contact with her from age 11,” Dratte said, adding the sexual abuse began in 2016 and continued up until two weeks ago.
According to the statement, the now teenage girl told police Beltre first began fondling her breasts. He later moved to finger-penetration, then to oral sex “and eventually vaginal sex with her.”
“She stated that the last time he did so was two weeks ago,” Dratte said. “She further stated that she was afraid and complied with his demands, and recently her sibling texted her asking about her well-being, so she took that opportunity to tell about what was going on since she was 11 years old.”
Beltre “was brought to the Criminal Investigation Bureau where he was advised of the allegations, mirandized, and declined to say anything,” according to Dratte.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated rape, second-degree aggravated rape, incest, first-degree unlawful sexual contact and child abuse.
No bail was set as per the domestic violence statute, and Beltre was remanded to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility pending his initial court hearing.