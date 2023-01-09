V.I. Police on Saturday announced that a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with harassing an acquaintance.
Jvante Edwards was arrested on a warrant at 6 p.m. Friday at Rohlsen Airport while attempting to flee the island, police said in a released statement.
“U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials contacted the local National Crime Information Center in reference to Jvante Edwards leaving the island of St. Croix. On Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 3:19 p.m., detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit executed an arrest warrant at Henry E. Rohlsen airport, where Edwards, 21, was read his Miranda Rights and placed under arrest without incident,” the release stated.
Edwards was later charged with harassment by telephone, telegraph, or written communication, cyber-stalking and cyber-harassment.
According to the statement, in June and July 2021, detectives opened an investigation into Edwards “after two separate complaints were filed with the Virgin Islands Police Department.”
Police said the investigation revealed that Edwards became obsessive over an individual “and harassed her, her family members, and her male friend on multiple occasions.”
According to police, Edwards made calls to the University of the Virgin Islands, where the woman was attending a program and made threats against the university.
“The threats caused the university to declare a shelter in place protocol, which closed university areas and relocated students that were also attending the complainant’s enrichment program, until it was safe. Subsequently, the Economic Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Edwards but was unable to execute the warrant because Edwards had left the territory,” the release stated.
Bail for Edwards was set at $1,000, and unable to post bond was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending an advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for today .